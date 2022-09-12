Govt cracks down on Chinese shell companies; mastermind arrested

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs conducted simultaneous search and seizure operations at the offices of Gurugram-based Jillian Consultants India Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jillian Hong Kong Ltd, Bengaluru-based Fininty Pvt Ltd, and Hyderabad-based Husys Consulting Ltd on September 8. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on Sunday arrested one Mr Dortse and a Chinese national, who are on the board of Jillian India, and are believed to be the masterminds of the racket.

The racket revolved around incorporating large numbers of shell companies with Chinese links in the country and providing dummy directors on their boards. Mr Dortse had shown himself to be a resident of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, according to records with the Registrar of Companies (ROC).

The ROC Delhi found during its investigation that dummy directors were paid to operate by Jillian India in several shell companies. The MCA stated that boxes filled with company seals and digital signatures of dummy directors were recovered from the site.

The Indian employees were communicating with the Chinese counterparts through a Chinese instant messaging app. Husys was also found to be acting on behalf of Jillian India Ltd.

The MCA stated that investigations have revealed the possible involvement of shell companies in “serious financial crimes detrimental to the financial security of the country”.

The ministry has assigned the investigation of Jillian, and 32 other companies to SFIO that operates under the aegis of MCA. The investigation found that Mr Dortse fled from Delhi NCR to a remote plane in Bihar, and was attempting to escape from the country through road.

A special team of SFIO was deployed at the remote place from where the accused was arrested on September 10.

