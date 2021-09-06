Govt emasculating tribunals by not making appointments: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Centre for "emasculating" tribunals by not appointing officials to the quasi-judicial bodies, which are facing a severe shortage of presiding officers as well as judicial and technical members. The Supreme Court also sought action on the matter by September 13.

The SC bench, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, said though it does not want any confrontation with the government, the Centre must ensure appointments to the tribunals facing huge vacancies are filled at the earliest.

According to an estimate, around 250 posts are lying vacant at various key tribunals and appellate tribunals such as Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs), DRAT, Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and National Companies Law Appellate Tribunal or NCLAT.

“You are emasculating the tribunals by not making the appointments,” said the bench, also comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao.

The court took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, and adjourned the hearing on a batch of pleas pertaining to the vacancies at the tribunals and a new law related to them for further hearing on September 13 saying, “We hope the appointments will be made by then.”

“It is clear that you do not want to respect the judgments of this court. Now, we have the option to stay the Tribunal Reforms Act or close down the tribunals or we ourselves appoint the people or the next option is to initiate the contempt of courts proceedings..,” the bench said.

“We do not want confrontation with the government and we are happy with the way the nine Supreme Court judges were appointed. The entire legal fraternity appreciated this...these tribunals are collapsing with no members or chairpersons. Tell us about your alternative plans,” the courted asked the Centre.

SG Mehta said the government does not want any confrontation either and sought time on the grounds that Attorney General KK Venugopal, who has been assisting the bench in these matters, has been facing some personal difficulties.

Meanwhile, as per a Ministry of Finance notification, the government had recently introduced the Tribunal Reforms Bill, 2021, in both the Houses of Parliament. The bill has now been passed by Parliament and has received the assent of the President and the Tribunal Reforms Act 2021 has been notified on August 13.

"The rules under the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021, are in the process of been finalised and will soon be notified." The ministry said the new law has paved the way for filling up vacancies in the tribunals.

With inputs from PTI

