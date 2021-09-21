Govt expects kharif foodgrain output to touch record 150.50 million tonne this year

India's foodgrain production is likely to touch record 150.50 million tonne in the ongoing kharif season on better rice output amid good monsoon, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

In the kharif season of 2020-21 crop year (July-June), the foodgrain output comprising rice, pulses and coarse cereals stood at a record 149.56 million tonne.

Record production is pegged in rice, sugarcane and cotton. However, production of coarse cereals and oilseeds is estimated to be lower marginally during the kharif season of this year.

Sowing of kharif (summer) crops like paddy begins with the onset of the Southwest monsoon from June, while harvesting in most of the parts commences from October.

Releasing the first advance foodgrain production estimate for the ongoing kharif season, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said: "A record foodgrain production is estimated at 150.50 million tonne in kharif season."

Bumper crop is being achieved on account of tireless hard work of farmers and scientists besides farmer-friendly government policies, he said.

As per the data, pulses production is likely to increase to 9.45 million tonne in 2021-22 kharif season from 8.69 million tonne achieved in the previous year.

Production of tur, the main kharif pulse, is estimated to increase marginally to 4.43 million tonne from 4.28 million tonne. However, production of coarse cereals is estimated to decline to 34 million tonne from 36.46 million tonne.

Among coarse cereals, maize output is estimated to fall to 21.24 million tonne in 2021-22 kharif season from 21.44 million tonne in the previous year.

Similarly, production of oilseeds is projected to be lower at 23.39 million tonne from 24.03 million tonne.

Among oilseeds, production of groundnut is pegged marginally lower at 8.25 million tonne as against 8.55 million tonne, while that of soyabean at 12.72 million tonne as against 12.89 million tonne.

In case of cash crops, sugarcane production is pegged at record 419.25 million tonne during 2021-22 kharif season compared with 399.25 million tonne in the previous year.

Cotton production is also likely to be a record at 36.22 million bales (of 170 kg each) as compared with 35.38 million bales in the previous year.

Jute and mesta production is pegged slightly higher at 9.61 million bales (of 180 kg each) during this year as against 9.55 million bales last year, as per the data.