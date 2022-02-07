Govt keen on Tesla manufacturing in India: NITI Aayog's Amitabh Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday said that the government is keen on electric vehicle maker Tesla manufacturing its vehicles in India.

Responding to a question about availability of Tesla vehicles in India during BT Budget Roundtable 2022, Kant said that the present policy allows the company to come in and there is no hindrance to its entry in India.

"...but what the government is keen on is that whatever we do, it should be linked to manufacturing in India. That's what China had done. So we are saying that do 'Make in India' of Tesla, we will be very happy to assist and provide and support you with everything," Kant said, adding that the government is keen on the Elon Musk-led company manufacturing in the country.



