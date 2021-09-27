Govt launches second auction attempt for 11 coal mines

The coal ministry has launched the second attempt of the auction process for 11 coal mines. Of these 11 mines, six are fully explored and five are partially explored, a coal ministry statement said.

"These mines were offered in the first attempt launched on March 25 and had fetched single bids. The auction shall be held online through a transparent two-stage process, on the basis of percentage revenue share," said the ministry.

The features of this auction process are the introduction of the National Coal Index, no restriction for prior coal mining experience, full flexibility in coal utilisation, optimised payment structures, efficiency promotion through incentives for early production and the use of clean coal technology.

The tender sale will start on September 27, 2021. The details of the mines, auction terms, timelines, etc, can be accessed on MSTC.

The government will soon launch the next round of auction of coal mines. Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi last week said it will be launched in October or November. The details of most of these mines are already available in public domain, and some more mines will be added in the list, the ministry had said in a statement.

"...the next tranche of commercial mines auction would be launched in October/ November 2021," it said.

Also read: PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Also Read: Farmers organisations observe Bharat Bandh; here's what you need to know