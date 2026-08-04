Govt mulls tax changes to attract foreign investments, cuts for overseas investors: Report

Among the proposed changes, amendments to the Income Tax Act would extend tax exemptions for contract manufacturers until 2041, up from the current expiry in 2031. This extension covers electronics products such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and servers.

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The government also plans to convert into law an existing ordinance that exempts foreign institutional investors from tax on interest earned from government securities, as well as capital gains from the sale, exchange, or transfer of those securities.

The proposals are part of the government's efforts to curb capital outflows, support the rupee, and strengthen the economy against external shocks after the US-Iran conflict.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to introduce the bills during the current parliamentary session, which runs until August 13. However, the session has faced disruptions due to opposition demands for debates on exam paper leaks and student protests. With less than ten days remaining, the government is under pressure to pass the tax measures despite the legislative challenges.