Govt ramps up fuel, shipping preparedness as Hormuz tensions rise; LPG, petrol stocks adequate, says Centre

The Centre has stepped up contingency measures to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply, safe maritime movement and support for Indian nationals as tensions in West Asia continue to disrupt global energy routes, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Officials said India currently has adequate stocks of crude oil, petrol, diesel and LPG, while additional steps have been taken to prevent shortages and panic buying across the country.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Fuel stocks sufficient

According to an official update, all refineries are operating at high capacity and maintaining adequate crude inventories to meet domestic demand. Stocks of petrol and diesel are sufficient, and no cases of fuel shortages have been reported at retail outlets. The government has urged citizens not to panic buy, stressing that supplies are being maintained regularly through oil marketing companies. Domestic LPG production from refineries has also been increased to support household demand.

LPG supply

While domestic LPG supply remains stable, officials acknowledged that the geopolitical situation has put pressure on availability. Deliveries to households are continuing normally, with most cylinders being supplied through authentication-based delivery systems. Panic bookings have reduced in recent days, according to the update.

Advertisement

To ease supply constraints for businesses, the government has restored partial commercial LPG supply and increased allocation to states in phases, taking overall availability to around 50%. Priority has been given to restaurants, hotels, industrial canteens, hospitals, educational institutions and community kitchens. Additional LPG allocation has also been linked to states speeding up the shift to piped natural gas (PNG) networks.

Push for PNG, alternate fuels

Authorities have directed city gas distribution companies to prioritise PNG connections for both households and commercial establishments to reduce dependence on LPG. States have been asked to fast-track approvals for pipeline infrastructure, while central ministries have been told to switch government facilities to PNG wherever available.

As part of contingency planning, additional kerosene allocation has been approved for states, and coal supply has been increased for small and medium consumers to reduce pressure on LPG demand. Officials said these steps are aimed at maintaining energy security if disruptions in global shipping continue.

Advertisement

22 Indian vessels in Gulf

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is monitoring the movement of Indian ships in the region, especially after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil routes. At present, 22 Indian-flagged vessels with over 600 Indian seafarers are operating in the western Persian Gulf, and authorities are coordinating with ship owners and Indian missions to ensure their safety.

A 24-hour control room has been handling calls and emails from seafarers and their families, while hundreds of Indian crew members have already been safely repatriated since the conflict escalated. No recent incidents involving Indian-flagged ships have been reported, officials said.

PM speaks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with leaders in the region, including Iran and Bahrain, stressing the need to keep shipping lanes open and protect global supply chains. The government said the safety of Indian nationals and uninterrupted maritime trade remain top priorities.

Indian missions across West Asia are operating round the clock, assisting citizens, issuing advisories and coordinating evacuation or travel arrangements where required. Since late February, more than three lakh passengers have returned to India from the region as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

Advertisement

Officials said the government will continue to review supply, shipping and safety conditions daily, adding that citizens should rely only on official information and avoid rumours as India navigates the ongoing West Asia crisis.