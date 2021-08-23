Govt summons Infosys CEO Salil Parekh over continued glitches on I-T portal

The Ministry of Finance has summoned Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh on Monday to explain why glitches on the income tax filing e-portal have still not been fixed. The Income Tax department said that the portal itself has become unavailable since August 21.

“Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh,MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact,since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available (sic),” stated the Income Tax India handle on Twitter.

This summon comes after Infosys had earlier in the day said that the portal is under ‘maintenance’. “The @IncomeTaxIndia portal continues to be under emergency maintenance. We will post an update once the portal is available again for taxpayers. We regret the inconvenience,” it said.

Hours later, it said that the portal had gone live. “The emergency maintenance of the @IncomeTaxIndia portal has concluded and the portal is live. We regret any inconvenience caused to taxpayers,” it added.

The new I-T portal had a bumpy start. There were many technical issues which users found and flagged on social media tagging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Some said that the simplest of tasks like updating the profile were difficult to perform, while some said that the portal was very slow.

"I wish it hadn't happened this way. But we are correcting the course and sooner the portal will be as is planned, easy to use," FM Sitharaman had said, further adding, “Infosys is quite closely working with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the ministry and rapidly, at least from what I hear from chartered accountants and income tax professionals, there is definitely a lot of improvement."

Meanwhile, the Parliament was informed that the government paid Rs 164.5 crore to the company for the project. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in the Lok Sabha that the Income Tax Department was engaged with Infosys to expedite the resolution of any pending issues.

