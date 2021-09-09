Govt to develop emergency landing facilities across 19 new locations: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said emergency landing facilities will be developed at 19 new places to strengthen the country's security.

He said this while inaugurating the emergency landing facility on the National Highway 925A in Rajasthan with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. As per Gadkari, the highway runways will strengthen the country's security by protecting strategically important borders.

The areas where these emergency landing facilities will be developed are Phalodi-Jaisalmer road and Barmer-Jaisalmer road in Rajasthan, Kharagpur-Balasore road in West Bengal, Kharagpur-Keonjhar road and near Panagarh/KKD, Chennai, Puducherry road, Nellore-Ongole road and Ongole-Chilakaluripet road in Andhra Pradesh, Mandi Dabwali to Odhan road in Haryana, Sangrur (Punjab), Bhuj-Naliya road in Gujarat and Surat-Baroda road in Jammu and Banihal-Srinagar road in Kashmir, Leh/Nyoma area in Assam, and Jorhat-Baraghat road near Sivasagar, Bagdogra-Hashimara road, Hashimara-Tezpur route and Hashimara-Guwahati road in Assam.

Gadkari said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the construction of the world-class national highway is being done at a record speed. He said now the national highways will also be of use to the army to make the country more secure.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Air Chief Marshal RS Bhadauria were also present.

