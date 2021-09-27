Govt to fund revenue gap by borrowing Rs 5.03 lakh cr in H2 FY22

The government plans to borrow Rs 5.03 lakh crore in the second half-year of FY 2021-22 to fund the revenue gap amid the coronavirus hit economy, the Finance Ministry said in a statement today.

The H2 FY22 projection also factors requirements for the release of the balance amount to states on account of back-to-back loan facility in return for GST compensation during the year, the Ministry of Finance said.

Of the gross market borrowing of Rs 12.05 lakh crore projected for FY 2021-22 in the Union Budget, Rs 7.24 lakh crore (60 per cent) was planned to be borrowed in the first half, of which the effective borrowing in H1FY22 stood Rs 7.02 lakh crore, the ministry said.

“Borrowing in H1 has been completed smoothly with a weighted average yield at 6.19 per cent and weighted average maturity at 16.69 years. In H1, good demand for government bonds was seen from all major investor segments and the yields have remained stable,” the ministry said.

The government’s H2 borrowing amounting to Rs 5.03 lakh crore is likely to be conducted in 21 weekly tranches of Rs 24,000 or 23,000 crore. “Borrowing will be spread under 2, 5, 10, 14, 30 and 40 year-securities and floating rate bonds (tenor of 7-8 & 13 years). The share of borrowing under different maturities will be: 2 years: 4 per cent; 5 years: 11.9 per cent; 10 years: 28.4 per cent; 14 years: 17.9 per cent; 30 years: 13.9 per cent; and 40 years: 15.1 per cent,” it said.

Borrowing under floating rate bonds will be 8.8 per cent, said the government, adding that it’ll issue another floating rate bond of 7-8 years, in addition to 13 years. Both will be issued on an alternate basis.

Besides, the government will continue to carry out switching of securities to smoothen redemptions in the coming years.

Weekly borrowing under treasury bills in Q3FY22 is expected to be Rs 20,000 crore, with net borrowing of (-) Rs 1.04 lakh crore during the quarter. There will be an issuance of Rs 10,000 crore under 91 DTBs, Rs 3,000 crore under 182 DTBs; Rs 7,000 crore under 364 DTBs during the quarter.

To take care of temporary mismatches in the government account, the Reserve Bank of India has fixed the ways and mean advance (WMA) limit for H2 at Rs 50,000 crore.

Notably, the government raises money from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and treasury bills. The budget has pegged fiscal deficit at 6.8 per cent for the next fiscal, down from 9.5 per cent of the GDP in the current financial year.

