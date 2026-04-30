Govt to prioritise slope stabilisation, tech-led monitoring for Himalayan highways

The Centre is tightening its approach to highway construction in India’s hill states, with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari indicating a policy shift that prioritises slope stabilisation before road building begins in mountainous terrain.

Speaking at a workshop on landslide mitigation in New Delhi, Gadkari said developing climate-resilient infrastructure in the Himalayan region remains a persistent challenge due to fragile geology, steep gradients and frequent natural disasters such as landslides and cloudbursts. The move to stabilise slopes upfront is aimed at improving long-term durability and reducing recurring repair costs on national highways.

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Multi-agency push, global tech adoption

The ministry is expanding technical collaborations with public agencies and research institutions to address geotechnical risks. These include partnerships with THDC India Limited for landslide treatment in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh, and the Defence Geo-informatics Research Establishment for hazard mapping and mitigation.

Further, the Geological Survey of India will support geological investigations and data-sharing for tunnel and corridor projects, while the National Institute of Rock Mechanics will focus on design validation, safety audits and monitoring systems for high-risk stretches.

Real-time monitoring, early warning systems

In a bid to move towards predictive risk management, the government is deploying satellite-based InSAR technology for landslide monitoring along a 100-km stretch of the Chardham route in Uttarakhand. The initiative is expected to provide early warnings and reduce disruptions on one of the country’s most strategically and religiously significant highway corridors.

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Additionally, the ministry is working with Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee to develop guidelines for hillslope instability, including frameworks for real-time monitoring and risk assessment.

Data-driven project planning

Officials said detailed project reports (DPRs) for hill roads will increasingly integrate landslide susceptibility mapping, historical failure data and high-resolution terrain modelling. Advanced survey tools such as LiDAR and UAVs are being deployed to improve route alignment and engineering design.

Cost, safety implications

The shift signals a move away from reactive maintenance to preventive engineering, which could raise upfront project costs but reduce lifecycle expenditure and disruptions. Frequent landslides have been a key factor behind cost overruns, delays and safety risks in Himalayan road projects, especially in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and the Northeast.