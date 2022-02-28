Govt to rollout wayside amenities policy for National Highways in two months 

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will soon roll out a policy to make travel on Highways and Expressways easier and convenient. The policy is in the final stages of discussion and will be notified in two months, sources told BT TV.

Sources added that the policy intends to develop wayside amenities like restaurants, washroom, electric vehicle charging stations, petrol pump and other facilities, which will reduce fatigue for passengers traveling on National Highways and expressways.

The government plans to develop such wayside facilities at 600 places all over India on PPP mode. Sources aware of the development added that the government wants private players to develop world class facilities for highway users and operate it.

The government will facilitate the developers in solving out land, connectivity and regulatory issues. Such facilities will be developed at both greenfield and brownfield projects. Since the land available for developing the wayside amenities with the Highway Authorities are limited, as such private land owners/developer will also be encouraged to incur investment for creating such facilities, the sources familiar with the matter pointed out.

In the past bids invited by the Highways Authorities for development of wayside amenities on BOT mode were not very encouraging due to the reasons of higher capital investment and difficulty in forecast of footfall & revenue generation and there is a need for development of a rational implementable policy.

As part of PM GatiShakti NMP, the ministry plans to develop 22 greenfield expressways, 23 other key infrastructure projects, other highway projects, and 35 multi-modal logistics parks.

Some of the major Expressways and corridors under construction include Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, Ambala-Kotputli Expressway, among others