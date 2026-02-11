Govt to transfer Rs 25.44 lakh crore to states in FY27 via tax devolution: FM Sitharaman

The government will transfer an estimated Rs 25.44 lakh crore to states in FY27 through tax devolution and other statutory releases, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rejecting allegations that certain states were denied Budget allocations, Sitharaman said the Centre has adhered to the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, including during 2018–19 and the period from 2020 to 2023. She emphasised that transfers to states are being made strictly in line with the constitutional framework.

Advertisement

Related Articles

She added that in its report, the Finance Commission stated that for the years 2018–19 to 2022–23, the amounts required to be transferred from the Central Government to the State Governments were fully released. As a result, it was said that there is no scope for any doubt on this matter for the states.

The Finance Minister said the Union Budget 2026–27 places strong emphasis on sectors such as bio-pharma, animal husbandry, agriculture and fisheries. She added that the Centre is open to working with states to establish mega textile parks as part of its industrial development push.

Sitharaman also highlighted the government’s efforts to broaden access to technology and education, stating that artificial intelligence learning opportunities are no longer limited to a privileged few.

Advertisement

“Total resources to be transferred to the states, including the devolution of states’ share in taxes and releases under centrally sponsored schemes in 2026–27, are estimated at Rs 25.44 lakh crore,” she told the House.

Cess and surcharge

“States cannot have it both ways,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha, stressing that states should assess whether they are receiving their full share of the net proceeds that form the divisible pool, rather than focusing on gross tax revenue. She clarified that cess and surcharge are excluded from the divisible pool, as mandated by the Constitution, and therefore need to be deducted from gross collections. The Centre, she said, levies cess and surcharge strictly in accordance with constitutional provisions, with cess collected for specific, earmarked purposes.