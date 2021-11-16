‘Govt vs CAG mindset has changed’: PM Modi at first Audit Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that audit is now perceived as an important part of value addition and that the mindset of “government vs CAG” has changed. PM Modi was addressing the gathering at the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) office to mark the first Audit Diwas. He also unveiled the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion.

The CAG does not only keep track of the nation’s accounts but also adds to its productivity and efficiency, stated the PM. “CAG is an institution that has grown in importance and has created a legacy with passage of time,” said the PM during his address.

“There was a time when auditing was seen with suspicion and fear. ‘CAG vs govt’ had become the mindset of our system. Sometimes officials used to think that CAG sees faults in everything. But today that mindset changed. Today audit is considered an important part of value addition,” PM Modi said.

Due to the lack of transparency in the banking sector, various wrong practices were followed leading to increasing NPAs in the sector, he said. “You know very well how, in the past, NPAs were brushed under the carpet. However, we have put the truth of the previous governments in front of the country with complete honesty. We will find the solutions only when we recognise the problems,” said PM Modi.

Keeping in line with 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance', the government is working on a system with the principle of 'Sarkar Sarvam' that will see decreased interference from the government and will also ease the work for people, the PM pointed out. “Contactless customs, automatic renewals, faceless assessments, online applications for service delivery. All these reforms have ended the unnecessary interference of the government”, he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and stated that the country’s fight against it has been extraordinary. “Today we are running the world's largest vaccination program. Just a few weeks ago, the country crossed the milestone of 100 crore vaccine doses,” he said.

