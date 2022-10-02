Govt will go for licensing reforms after telecom bill is enacted: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The government will go for licensing reforms after the telecom bill is passed in the next few months, Union Minister of Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

"We will ensure the barriers are removed in quick manner. After Telecom bill is enacted, we will be simplifying license regime, we will come with license reforms," the minister said.

Vaishnaw also ensured the industry that government will remove all the barriers to the industry.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was addressing a gathering of people at the 6th Indian Mobile Congress in Delhi.

While addressing the gathering, Minister added further that India will soon become the telecom capital of the world.

"I am sure India will become telecom capital of the world, and India will become telecom technology leader," Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The Ministry of Communications released a draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 last week for public comments. The minister had stated earlier that the Bill would become law in the next 6-10 months.