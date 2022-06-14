Govt working towards 'One District One Product' to boost handicraft sector

The government is working towards 'One District One Product' which will give impetus to the handicraft sector as well as the artisans, Union minister Darshana Jardosh said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the 'Lota Shop' at National Crafts Museum here, the minister of state for textiles said that museums have huge potential to attract foreign tourists and buyers.

She added that the Centre is working towards 'One District One Product' which will give impetus to the handicraft sector as well as the artisans.

The minister stressed on the importance of artisans and urged not to bargain for their art, which is a priceless gift to the country. Jardosh also said that on the lines of the National Handloom Day, she wants a day dedicated to handicrafts.

Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India (CCIC), popularly known as the Central Cottage Industries Emporium, recently opened its new outlet 'Lota Shop' at Crafts Museum at Pragati Maidan with an aim to attract Indian and foreign tourists.

Textile secretary U P Singh talked about the facilities provided by the museum and said that in future, he expects encouraging footfall. He said that the museum provides facilities of lodging and also have audio-visual facility for visitors.

The ministry plans to further strengthen the infrastructure of the museum. In this regard, a memorandum of understanding has been prepared with ITPO to provide parking facility, Singh said.

He said that visitors of the museum, who are charged a nominal entry fee, will be able to visit events and exhibitions at ITPO without paying additional fare.