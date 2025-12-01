Gross GST collection up 0.7% to Rs 1.70 lakh crore in November

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the month of November was up 0.7 per cent to Rs 1.70 lakh crore. Total net GST revenue was up 1.3 per cent to Rs 1.52 lakh crore, according to government data.

Out of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore, CGST comprised Rs 34,843 crore, while Rs 42,522 crore was SGST, and Rs 92,910 crore was IGST. Of the Rs 1.52 lakh crore net GST revenue, CGST comprised Rs 32,664 crore, while SGST was Rs 39,805 crore, and IGST was Rs 79,611 crore.

Total refund saw a dip in November of 4 per cent, amounting to Rs 18,196 crore, while it was Rs 18,954 crore in the same period previous year.

Maharashtra (Rs 9,923 crore), Karnataka (Rs 3,878 crore), Gujarat (Rs 3,825 crore), and Tamil Nadu (Rs 3,764 crore) saw the highest GST revenues in November.

Gross domestic revenue declined 2.3 per cent to over Rs 1.24 lakh crore, while revenues from the import of goods grew 10.2 per cent to Rs 45,976 crore in November The decline followed the reduction of GST rates for 375 items, which came into effect on September 22.