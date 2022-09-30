Growth rate of eight core sector slows to 3.3% in August: Govt data

India’s eight core infrastructure sectors' output grew 3.3 per cent in August 2022, lowest in past nine months, as against 12.2 per cent in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Friday. The previous low was in November 2021 at 3.2 per cent.

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - was 9.8 per cent during April-August this fiscal, compared to 19.4 per cent a year ago.

Here’s the detailed look at the country’s eight core infrastructure sectors:

Coal: Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 7.6 per cent in August 2022 over August 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 22.7 per cent from April to August 2022 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil: Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 3.3 per cent in August 2022 over August 2021. Its cumulative index declined by 1.1 per cent from April to August 2022 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas: Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 0.9 per cent in August 2022 over August 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 2.6 per cent from April to August 2022 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products: Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 7.0 per cent in August 2022 over August 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 10.8 per cent from April to August 2022 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers: Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 11.9 per cent in August 2022 over August 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 11.4 per cent from April to August 2022 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel: Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 2.2 per cent in August 2022 over August 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 5.8 per cent from April to August 2022 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement: Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 1.8 per cent in August 2022 over August 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 10.6 per cent from April to August 2022 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity: Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 0.9 per cent in August 2022 over August 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 10.5 per cent from April to August 2022 over the corresponding period of the previous year.