GST collection for Aug rises 6.5% on-year to Rs 1.86 lakh crore

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for the month of August was recorded at 6.5 per cent higher than the same period previous year at Rs 1.86 lakh crore. According to the government data, out of this, CGST amounted to Rs 34,076 crore, while SGS amounted to Rs 42,854 crore, and IGST amounted to Rs 97,186 crore. Cess amounted to Rs 12,199 crore in August.

The GST collection for the previous month was, however, higher than in August at Rs 1.96 lakh crore, as per the government data. The collection had reached its highest mark in April at Rs 2.37 lakh crore.

The gross domestic revenue increased by 9.6 per cent to Rs 1.37 lakh crore in August. However, tax collected from imports fell by 1.2 per cent to Rs 49,354 crore during the same period.

GST refunds saw a decline of 20 per cent year-on-year, amounting to Rs 19,359 crore. Despite this, the net GST revenue reached Rs 1.67 lakh crore in August 2025, marking a 10.7 per cent growth compared to the previous year.

The collection comes two days before the meeting of the GST Council which will deliberate on rate rationalisation and reducing the number of tax slabs. According to sources, the inverted duty structure remains a challenge, especially where rates might be reduced to 5 per cent or exempted, while most input services continue to be taxed at 18 per cent.