GST collection rises to Rs 1.96 lakh crore in July, up 7.5% YoY

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for July 2025 stood at Rs 1.96 lakh crore, registering a 7.5% year-on-year increase, according to government data released Friday. The figure reflects continued economic activity and improved compliance across sectors.

This marks a notable rise from June’s collection of Rs 1.85 lakh crore and follows April’s record-breaking GST inflow of Rs 2.37 lakh crore, the highest ever since the indirect tax regime was implemented in 2017.

Between April and July 2025, GST collections rose 10.7% year-on-year to Rs 8.18 lakh crore, with April alone recording an all-time high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore.

In July 2025, gross GST revenue from domestic transactions rose 6.7% year-on-year to Rs 1.43 lakh crore, up from Rs 1.34 lakh crore in July 2024. GST from imports grew at a faster pace, climbing 9.7% to Rs 52,712 crore.

The July GST breakup includes Rs 99,250 crore from Integrated GST (IGST), Rs 33,450 crore from Central GST (CGST), Rs 41,600 crore from State GST (SGST), and Rs 21,700 crore from Cess. Notably, IGST collected from imports grew by 10.3%, highlighting robust cross-border trade.

Refunds surged 66.8% to Rs 27,147 crore from Rs 16,275 crore a year ago, with domestic refunds jumping 117.6% and export-related refunds rising 20%.

Net GST collections came in at Rs 1.69 lakh crore, marking a modest 1.7% year-on-year growth. Net domestic revenue remained nearly unchanged at Rs 1.26 lakh crore, while GST from imports rose 7.5% to Rs 42,548 crore.

GST Revenue - July 2025

Component Amount (in Rs Crore) Remarks IGST 99,250 Includes 10.3% YoY rise in imports CGST 33,450 SGST 41,600 Cess 21,700 Total GST 1,96,000 Up 7.5% YoY

Highlights by state

Madhya Pradesh saw a notable 18% increase in collections, leading among larger states.

Bihar followed closely with a 16% growth, while Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal recorded increases of 14% and 12% respectively.

On the other hand, Manipur, Mizoram, and Jharkhand experienced declines of -36%, -21%, and -3% respectively.

Top contributors

Maharashtra continued to be the highest contributor with collections surpassing Rs 30,590 crore.

Following Maharashtra, Karnataka contributed Rs 13,967 crore, and Gujarat contributed Rs 11,358 crore.

The steady increase in GST revenues signals a healthy consumption trend and economic momentum. Analysts say consistent collections above the Rs 1.8 lakh crore mark suggest greater formalisation of the economy and improved compliance through tech-enabled enforcement and audit measures.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist & Head - Research & Outreach, ICRA, said: "On an encouraging note, the YoY growth in gross GST revenues improved in July 2025 relative to the previous month. However, large refunds pulled down the performance of net revenues to 1.7%. Interestingly, growth of GST on imports outpaced domestic revenues, with the latter being dampened by tepid cess collections."

With the festive season ahead, officials remain optimistic about maintaining this upward trajectory, potentially bringing in higher-than-budgeted revenue in the coming quarters.