GST collections jump 15.4% to ₹2.11 lakh crore in July, import tax revenues surge nearly 29%

Gross GST revenue from domestic transactions increased 10.1% to ₹1.45 lakh crore in July from ₹1.31 lakh crore a year ago. GST collections from imports recorded a much faster growth of 28.8%, rising to ₹66,511 crore, helping push overall gross collections to ₹2.11 lakh crore.

After accounting for refunds, net GST collections stood at ₹1.81 lakh crore, up 15.8% from the same month last year. Net domestic GST revenue rose 10.5% to ₹1.27 lakh crore, while net GST collected on imports surged 30.3% to ₹54,223 crore.

India GST Collections: July 2026

Particulars July 2026 July 2025 YoY Change Gross GST Collections ₹2.11 lakh crore ₹1.83 lakh crore +15.4% Gross Domestic GST ₹1.45 lakh crore ₹1.31 lakh crore +10.1% GST on Imports ₹66,511 crore ₹51,648 crore +28.8% Total GST Refunds ₹29,968 crore ₹26,498 crore +13.1% Export Refunds (ICEGATE) ₹12,288 crore ₹10,011 crore +22.7% Net GST Collections ₹1.81 lakh crore ₹1.56 lakh crore +15.8% Net Domestic GST ₹1.27 lakh crore ₹1.15 lakh crore +10.5% Net GST on Imports ₹54,223 crore ₹41,605 crore +30.3%

Refunds continue to rise

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GST refunds also witnessed double-digit growth during the month. Total refunds increased 13.1% year-on-year to ₹29,968 crore, while export refunds processed through the ICEGATE system climbed 22.7% to ₹12,288 crore, indicating continued support for exporters.

For the first four months of FY27 (April-July), gross GST collections reached ₹8.43 lakh crore, registering a 10.1% increase from ₹7.66 lakh crore collected during the corresponding period last year. Net GST collections during the period rose 9.2% to ₹7.21 lakh crore.

Large states report strong growth

Among the major states, Haryana recorded the highest year-on-year increase in GST collections at 25%, followed by Gujarat and Telangana, which each posted 19% growth. Punjab and Kerala registered 16% growth, while Uttar Pradesh reported a 15% increase.

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Maharashtra, India's largest contributor to GST revenues, saw collections rise 13%, while Karnataka recorded 12% growth. Collections in Delhi increased by 8% compared with July last year.However, a few states reported lower collections. Himachal Pradesh registered the steepest decline at 22%, followed by Uttarakhand (18%), Puducherry (17%), Madhya Pradesh (10%), Andhra Pradesh (5%) and Tamil Nadu, where collections slipped 1%.

Top States by GST Collection Growth (July 2026)

State YoY Growth Haryana 25% Gujarat 19% Telangana 19% Punjab 16% Kerala 16% Uttar Pradesh 15% Maharashtra 13% Karnataka 12% Delhi 8%

Tax buoyancy

Commenting on the data, Vivek Jalan, Partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP, said the July collections underscore the resilience of the Indian economy, with strong growth in both domestic revenues and import-related collections.

He noted that 28 of the country's 36 states and Union Territories recorded positive GST growth, while major states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Telangana posted double-digit increases, reflecting broad-based economic activity and a widening tax base.

Jalan added that statutory deadlines may have also contributed to the revenue buoyancy. The July 31 deadline for GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) pre-deposits, along with the approaching deadlines for issuance of notices under Sections 73 and 74 of the GST Act, likely encouraged greater tax compliance and accelerated revenue collections. According to him, these factors, coupled with technology-driven tax administration, continue to support fiscal stability and strengthen the GST framework.