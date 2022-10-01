GST collections up 26% in Sept; GST portal fully stabilised and glitch-free, says FinMin

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in September rose 26 per cent to over Rs 1.47 lakh crore as against the same month last year, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday. Monthly GST revenues mop-up has been over Rs 1.40 lakh crore for seven months in a row, it added.

The gross GST revenue collected in September 2022 is Rs 1,47,686 crore, of which Central GST (CGST) is Rs 25,271 crore, State GST (SGST) is Rs 31,813 crore and Integrated GST (IGST) is Rs 80,464 crore (including Rs 41,215 crore collected on import of goods), the ministry said in a statement. Cess is Rs 10,137 crore (including Rs 856 crore collected on import of goods), it further added.

The ministry also revealed that the government has settled Rs 31,880 crore to CGST and Rs 27,403 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of the Centre and the states after regular settlements in September 2022 is Rs 57,151 crore for CGST and Rs 59,216 crore for the SGST.

👉 Another milestone crossed in September with more than 1.1 crore e-way bills and e-invoices, combined (72.94 lakh e-invoices and 37.74 lakh e-way bills), generated without any glitch on the GST Portal portal run by NIC on 30th September 2022. (2/2) — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 1, 2022

During September 2022, revenues from import of goods were 39 per cent higher and the revenues from the domestic transaction (including import of services) are 22 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

September 2022 is also the eighth month and for the seventh month in a row now, the monthly GST revenues have been more than the Rs 1.4 lakh crore mark, claims the Finance Ministry.

The growth in GST revenue till September 2022 over the same period last year is 27 per cent, continuing to display very high buoyancy. During August 2022, around 7.7 crore e-way bills were generated, which was marginally higher than 7.5 crore in July 2022.

September 2022 also witnessed the second highest single-day collection of Rs 49,453 crore on September 20, with the second highest number of 8.77 lakh challans filed. The highest single-day collection of Rs 57,846 crore was collected on July 20, 2022, through 9.58 lakh challans, which pertained to end-of-the-year returns.

This also reveals that the GST portal maintained by GSTN has fully stabilised and is glitch-free, the Finance Ministry added.

September also saw another milestone getting crossed when more than 1.1 crore e-way bills and e-invoices, combined (72.94 lakh e-invoices and 37.74 lakh e-way bills), were generated without any glitch on the portal run by NIC on 30th September 2022.