GST Council meet: About dozen states seek extension of compensation; no decision taken

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that around 16 to 17 states pitched for extending the mechanism to compensate states for revenue lost from the implementation of GST beyond June 30, but no decision was taken.

Speaking at a press briefing on the decisions taken by the 47th GST Council meeting in Chandigarh, Sitharaman stated, "On compensation cess, broadly states said that compensation can be continued at least for a few years, if not for 5 years."

Of the 16 states, 3-4 spoke of evolving their own revenue stream to break from the compensation mechanism, she said.

The Centre did not reveal its mind on the issue.

When a nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) subsumed 17 central and state levies from July 1, 2017, it was decided that states will be compensated for any loss of revenue from the new tax for five years. That five-year term is ending on June 30.

With two years being lost in the pandemic, states have sought an extension of this compensation mechanism.

The Council - the highest decision-making body of the indirect tax regime, which is headed by the Union Finance Minister and comprises representatives of all states and UTs - discussed the issue at a meeting here but did not take a decision.

Moreover, Sitharaman, in her press briefing, also added that the Council has decided to maintain status quo on taxing online gaming, casinos, horse racing. It was earlier anticipated that the GoM was considering taxing these elements on the highest 28 per cent tax rate.

The Council is expected to submit report on 15 July on the decision.

"Following Goa's request for special treatment for casinos, it was decided that Group of Ministers (GoM) will give one more hearing for online games and horse racing as well," Sitharaman said, adding that the GoM has has elaborate discussion on tax decision on casinos.

A final decision is likely to be taken at the next meeting of the council in August, she added.