GST mop-up hits Rs 1.83 lakh crore in February, imports power gains

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose to Rs 1.83 lakh crore in February 2026, marking an 8.1% increase over the same period last month, according to official data released on Sunday.

With this, total gross GST revenue for FY26 as on February 28 stood at Rs 20.27 lakh crore, reflecting an 8.3% year-on-year rise.

Advertisement

Refunds during the month came in at Rs 22,595 crore, up 10.2% YoY, taking the net GST revenue for February to Rs 1.61 lakh crore. While domestic refunds declined 5.3% to Rs 9,939 crore, refunds related to imports surged 26.5% to Rs 12,656 crore.

Gross domestic revenue stood at Rs 1.36 lakh crore, up 5.3%, while gross import revenue rose sharply by 17.2% to Rs 47,837 crore last month.

However, net cess revenue dropped significantly to Rs 5,063 crore, compared to Rs 13,481 crore in February last year.

State-wise post-settlement GST revenues presented a mixed picture. Industrialised states reported solid gains, while some smaller states saw contractions.

Maharashtra emerged as the largest contributor to the tax kitty with Rs 10,286 crore in pre-settlement collections, followed by Karnataka and Gujarat.

Advertisement

States that recorded positive GST revenue growth as per post-settlement SGST included Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, among others.

On the other hand, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir were among the states that posted negative GST revenue growth in the post-settlement SGST data.