GST mop up rises 14.8% to nearly ₹2 lakh crore in August, refunds climb 68%

Refunds jumped 68 per cent to ₹31,795 crore during the month, while net GST collection stood at ₹1.68 lakh crore, marking an 8.3 per cent year-on-year growth. The gross Central GST collection was ₹38,413 crore in August, while State GST collection stood at ₹46,316 crore. Integrated GST collection was over ₹1.15 lakh crore during the month.

Overall, gross GST collections rose to about ₹2 lakh crore in August, led by higher domestic and import revenues, even as refunds increased sharply and net collections grew 8.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.68 lakh crore.

The 57th meeting of the GST Council is slated to take place from 11 am on September 12 in New Delhi, as per an office memorandum issued by the GST Council Secretariat.