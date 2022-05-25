GST rate rationalisation likely to be delayed on inflation concerns: Sources

With inflation concerns and economic uncertainty due to geo political situation, the plan to rationalise Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates for boosting revenue collection may be delayed, sources told Business Today TV on Wednesday.

“The ecosystem is very charged currently due to surging inflation. GST Council is also mindful of the existing environment. Centre has not yet received report on rate rationalisation from the group of ministers constituted on rate rationalisation," a government source said.

The group of ministers (GoM) has reportedly met only twice since its constitution in September 2021. Led by Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, the GoM has not been able to conclude deliberations on revising and rationalising GST rates. They may meet by the end of this month to discuss on rate mergers.

Last December, the 46th GST Council meeting decided to drop a plan to hike GST rates for most textiles products in the man-made value chain from 5 per cent to 12 per cent. At the same time, the Council did not roll back their decision on hiking the GST for low-cost footwear.