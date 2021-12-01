GST revenue collection rises 25% to Rs 1.3 lakh cr in Nov

The gross GST (Goods and Services Tax) revenue collected in November 2021 stood at Rs 1,31,526 crore. The total GST collection comprises Rs 23,978 crore CGST (Central GST), Rs 31,127 crore (State GST), Rs 66,815 crore (Integrated GST), the Finance Ministry data shows. The GST collection crossed Rs 1.30 lakh crore for the second straight month, the data showed.

As per the Finance Ministry, the GST revenues for November 2021 have been the second-highest ever since the introduction of GST, second only to that in April 2021.

"The April 2021 GST collection related to year-end revenues and higher than last month’s collection, which also included the impact of returns required to be filed quarterly," the ministry said, adding that it's very much in line with the trend in economic recovery.

The IGST includes Rs 32,165 crore collected on import of goods, and the cess stood at Rs 9,606 crore, including Rs 653 crore collected on import of goods.

The GST collection for November 2021 surpassed the last month's collection, thereby registering the second-highest collection since the implementation of the GST regime in the country.

The GST revenue collected for November 2021 rose 25 per cent as compared to the GST revenues in the same month last year and 27 per cent over 2019-20. "The government has settled Rs 27,273 crore to CGST and Rs 22,655 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement," a ministry statement said.

The total revenue of the Centre and the states after regular settlements in November 2021 is Rs 51,251 crore for CGST and Rs 53,782 crore for the SGST. The Centre has also released Rs 17,000 crore to states/UTs towards GST compensation on November 3, 2021.

During the month, revenues from import of goods were 43 per cent higher and the revenues from the domestic transaction (including import of services) are 20 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

"The recent trend of high GST revenues has been a result of various policy and administrative measures that have been taken in the past to improve compliance. Central tax enforcement agencies, along with the State counterparts have detected large tax evasion cases, mainly cases relating to fake invoices, with the help of various IT tools developed by GSTN that use the return, invoice and e-way bill data to find suspicious taxpayers," the ministry said.

The ministry said a large number of initiatives have been undertaken in the past year, which includes enhancement of system capacity, nudging non-filers after the last date of filing of returns, auto-population of returns, blocking of e-way bills and passing of input tax credit for non-filers.