Gurupurab celebrations: Indian consulate ‘on ground’ as Sikh pilgrims visit Pakistan

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan said that it is on the ground and coordinating with Sikh pilgrims visiting the country on the occasion of Gurupurab. It will also facilitate their safety and travel to several gurudwaras in Pakistan.

“@IndiainPakistan consular team is on the ground,with the Indian jatha visiting Pakistan for Gurupurab, coordinating with jatha leaders,local authorities for their safety, security and to facilitate their visit to various Gurdwaras in Pakistan,” the consulate said, tagging Ministry of External Affairs.

@IndiainPakistan consular team is on the ground,with the Indian jatha visiting Pakistan for Gurupurab, coordinating with jatha leaders,local authorities for their safety, security and to facilitate their visit to various Gurdwaras in Pakistan@MEAIndia — India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) November 7, 2022

Several Sikh jathas or groups of pilgrims crossed the Wagah border on Sunday to visit Nankana Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Nankana Sahib is the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev. On his birth anniversary on November 8, Sikh jathas are travelling to the gurudwara to take part in the celebrations.

The jathas will offer their obeisance at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, Mandi Chuharkhana (Sheikhupura) on November 7, followed by participating in the 'Parkash Gurpurb' celebrations at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on November 8. They will visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal on November 9, and from thereon go to Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore on November 11.

The pilgrims will then move on to Gurdwara Sri Rorhi Sahib, Eminabad, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, and will return to Dehra Sahib, Lahore on November 13, and then to Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore on November 14. They will return to India on November 15.

Also read: T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan in the finals? Here’s how it is possible