Helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes, 7 including pilot dead so far

A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Uttarakhand’s Phata area has crashed. Seven people including six passengers and a pilot have been reported dead due to the helicopter crash so far, according to the local authorities. A local administration team has left for relief and rescue work at the spot, news agency ANI reported. Further details are awaited and rescue operations are underway.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to Twitter to condole the loss of lives in the incident. He also assured people that the Centre is monitoring the situation as it evolves. Scindia tweeted, “The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the state government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation.”

