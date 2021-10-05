HFCL bags Rs 287.96-cr order from Railtel 

Telecom equipment manufacturer HFCL has bagged an order of Rs 287.96 crore from Railtel Corporation of India. “We are pleased to inform all our stakeholders that the Company has today bagged an order amounting to -Rs.287.96 crore from RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a Mini Ratna (Category-I) Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) of Ministry of Railways, for setting up of Secured Optical Packet Switched Network for Defense Forces,” the company said in a BSE filing.

HFCL stated that it will set up a secured optical packet switched network. It will supply, instal, commission, test the security system network hardware and software of various specifications to develop IT Infrastructure for outdoor containerised data center solution.

“The hardware and the software provided would be under warranty for a period of 24 months,” stated the filing.

The order will be executed within 12 months, stated HFCL.

Railtel, a Mini Ratna (Category-I) CPSU of Ministry of Railways, is a neutral telecom infrastructure provider owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along the railway track. The optic fibre network covers all important towns and cities of the country and several rural areas covering 70 per cent of India’s population.

HFCL specialises in manufacturing of telecommunications equipment, optical fibre and intelligent power systems.

Also read: Railways liable to compensate for 'delay and late arrival of trains' unless proven beyond control: SC