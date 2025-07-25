High-end imports won’t shake India’s market, says Sunil Mittal on UK trade pact impact

Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal called the India-UK Free Trade Agreement a “win-win” and dismissed fears over its domestic impact, saying it boosts Indian manufacturing while opening high-tech avenues.

Mittal, speaking to BT TV following the signing ceremony, praised the “historic” nature of the deal, which took three years and spanned four UK prime ministers. “This is one of the most balanced FTAs seen in a long time,” he said, crediting India’s “solid leadership” for pushing it through.

He emphasized strong complementarities between the two economies: “What UK has, India needs. What India has, UK needs—equally badly, I would say.” The UK brings advanced technologies in defense, nuclear, and biosciences, while India offers scale, talent, and low-cost manufacturing.

The agreement, Mittal said, resolves key friction points. These include easing the movement of Indian professionals and removing redundant social security contributions. “That was causing a lot of stress to Indian companies,” he noted.

Addressing concerns about British imports flooding Indian markets, Mittal was clear: domestic manufacturers stand to gain. “India’s cost of manufacturing is much lower,” he said, citing sectors like auto components, leather, gems, and athletic apparel where India holds an edge. “Yes, there will be some high-end cars and drinks coming into India. But they won’t disturb the mass market.”

The FTA also supports India's small businesses and service professionals—yoga instructors, doctors, nurses—who will now access UK opportunities more freely.

Mittal framed the deal as part of a broader pivot from global trade pacts to bilateral deals. “The WTO-led multilateral system is no longer relevant,” he said. “This sets the stage for India-EU and India-US agreements.”

He concluded that the FTA is not just about goods or services but about aligning two major economies for shared growth. “It truly becomes a very powerful combination between the two countries.”