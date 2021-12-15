High-level meeting to discuss asset monetisation timelines with cabinet secretary tomorrow

Monetisation of assets is big on Modi government's agenda. Sources tell Business Today TV that cabinet secretary has called for a high-level meeting to discuss timelines for the Government’s asset monetisation program on 16th December.

As per sources, a core group of secretaries and Niti Aayog officials will be discussing timelines for the asset monetisation pipeline and will also take a stock of the state's asset monetisation plan. The government is keen to push off the sale of 100 assets list identified by Niti Aayog that include monetisation plan across sectors like airports, PSU land banks, sports stadiums, NHAI toll roads and PowerGrid assets.

"There have certainly been no procedural delays in the process. We keep meeting regularly to review timelines, and to set a plan," said a government official on the condition of anonymity.

The government last month had started the process of non-core asset monetisation of telcos as it invited bids to sell six assets of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) through its new asset monetisation portal.

The government is going to set a dedicated target amount for asset monetisation which could be a part of the Union Budget announcement. It has also proposed to monetise dedicated freight corridors, airports, oil and gas pipelines of state-run companies, warehouses and even sports stadiums to boost private participation and secure financing for potential capital expenditure.

