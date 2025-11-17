Highway bidding made clearer: NHAI puts real-time project details on public platform

In a move aimed at increasing transparency and ensuring fair competition, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has published comprehensive updates on all National Highway projects currently open for bidding. The latest disclosures cover 55 projects spanning 2,269 km, with a cumulative capital cost of ₹1,19,359 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

For the first time, NHAI has made extensive project-level data publicly accessible on its website, offering bidders and industry stakeholders real-time visibility into key project metrics. These include project length, implementation mode (BOT/HAM/EPC), capital cost, approval status, land acquisition progress, and updates on environment, forest, and railway clearances.

The authority said the step is designed to create a level playing field for contractors and developers, reduce disputes, and bring greater clarity into the project award process, especially for Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects. By disclosing approval and clearance details upfront, NHAI expects more realistic bidding, fewer delays, and smoother financial closures.

Crucially, the project information will be updated every two weeks, ensuring continuous access to current data on new opportunities as well as projects for which bids have already been invited. This, NHAI believes, will enhance contractor participation and enable investors to better track and assess the pace of highway development.

Advertisement

The authority said the initiative will also strengthen public trust and reinforce the government’s commitment to open governance, while offering a data-driven monitoring tool for industry stakeholders.

