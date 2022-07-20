Hill stations are the most popular destinations for Indians this monsoon: OYO report

Hill stations, on an uneventful season too, are perhaps some of the most oft-picked destinations. This monsoon too is not that different. A report released by hospitality platform OYO stated that hill stations have emerged as the most popular destinations this monsoon. The OYO’s Monsoon Travel Report 2022, additionally, found that 50 per cent of its respondents are keen to take a monsoon trip beyond city-limits.

Intercity roadtrips, especially ones where they can bask in the beauty of nature, more so with hotel rooms offering panoramic views of mountains and lakes, seem to be the go-to option. Ooty, Lonavala, Munnar, Shillong, Coorg are raking in maximum travel intent.

As travellers are looking to make up for lost time and missed vacations, monsoon tourism across the country is picking up, found the OYO report.

Most of the respondents – 18 per cent – are opting for Uttarakhand, followed by Goa, Kerala and Maharashtra. Among cities, Ooty (20 per cent), Lonavala (16 per cent), Munnar (11 per cent), Shillong (11 per cent) and Coorg (8 per cent) are the most-picked.

Short trips are popular but 54 per cent said that they would take a trip between 1-3 days, while 33 per cent have plans for a week-long trip. Flexible remote and hybrid work have enabled plans for longer vacations, the report added. However, around 84 per cent said that they plan to make their bookings closer to the trip dates.

A majority of travellers – 40 per cent – are inclined towards hotels offering scenic views and unique stays such as tree houses or cottages in the woods. The OYO report said that ‘ecotherapy’ is a rising trend among travellers.

Additionally, any good traveller would know that earphones are a must-have during trips. So, it is not surprising that 48 per cent of the respondents picked earphones as their top choice when it comes to travel essentials. While rainy destinations were the top pick, only 30 per cent planned to take raincoats. Umbrellas, zip-lock bags for electronic devices, warm shawls, sunglasses, books and mosquito repellents were some of the other must-haves.

Shreerang Godbole, SVP - Product & Chief Service Officer - OYO said, “In 2022, we’re seeing a shift in traveller mindset to pre-lockdown times. We’re observing more and more consumer demand to travel throughout the year, for shorter trips. This monsoon, as per our findings, consumers are looking forward to traveling to scenic destinations and making the most of the rains, closer to nature.”

Social media played a huge part in influencing travel decisions, it found.

