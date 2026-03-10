Hormuz blockade: Maersk suspends cargo bookings to and from key Gulf countries

Danish shipping and logistics giant Maersk announced on Monday that it is suspending all cargo bookings to and from key Gulf countries amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The decision comes as Iran's forces increase attacks on oil tankers and infrastructure in the region, significantly disrupting global oil supply and driving up fuel prices.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and would like to provide you with an update on what it means for your shipments and our services across the region. As conditions develop, we are taking proactive measures to protect our people, safety, safeguard cargo integrity, and maintain the stability of our network," Maersk said in a customer advisory.

The company has implemented several operational measures to ensure the safety of personnel and safeguard cargo across affected trades. Among the decisions, Maersk has suspended all bookings for reefers, dangerous goods (DG), and OOG/In-gauge cargo to and from the UAE, Oman, Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

These suspensions apply to cargo originating from, destined for, or transhipping through these countries, though exceptions are made for specific transshipments in Salalah.

As part of its updated risk assessment, Maersk warned that these changes are subject to further modification as the situation in the region evolves. The suspension follows the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane for global oil supplies, which Iran has blocked as part of its increased military actions. The blockage of the strait has already led to disruptions in oil transportation, with ripple effects across global fuel markets.

