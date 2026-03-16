Hormuz tensions: Indian tanker carrying 81,000 tonnes of crude to reach Mundra tomorrow

An Indian-flagged tanker carrying about 81,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil is safely en route to India and will reach Mundra Port on Tuesday, government officials said on Monday, as New Delhi continues to monitor shipping movements amid disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran conflict.

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"Indian-flag vessel 'Jag Laadki', which sailed from the UAE on 14th of March, is carrying about 81,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil, is safely en route to India. The vessel and all Indian seafarers on board are safe. They'll be reaching tomorrow at Mundra Port," Rajesh Kumar Sinha of the Shipping Ministry said during a press briefing.

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The update comes as maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains under scrutiny after the escalation of the Iran war, which has affected shipping routes across the Persian Gulf.

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Shivalik, another vessel carrying LPG, has already crossed the strategic waterway and is approaching India. "Shivalik LPG carrier, which sailed from the Persian Gulf, crossed the Strait of Hormuz and headed towards India, will be reaching today around 5 pm."

Authorities have made preparations to ensure the vessel's cargo is unloaded without delay. "And before its arrival, documentation, priority berthing, and everything have been arranged at the port so that there is no delay in the discharge of cargo by this vessel," the secretary said.

Nanda Devi, another vessel carrying LPG, will reach on March 17.

"All Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf area are safe. No incident has been reported in the last 24 hours, and we are keeping a continuous watch on the situation. We are in touch with each vessel and its crew," Sinha said.

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According to the Shipping Ministry, 22 Indian-flagged vessels carrying 611 Indian seafarers remain west of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

Fuel supplies stable

The government also said India’s domestic fuel supply remains stable despite the disruptions in the region. "Crude is available in sufficient quantity. All refineries are operating at the highest capacity. Our petrol pumps are operating normally. No dry out has been reported anywhere," Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said.

India imports a significant share of its crude oil from the Middle East, and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world's most critical oil transit routes - is closely watched by energy markets and governments.