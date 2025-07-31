I don’t care what India does with Russia: Donald Trump escalates with ‘dead economy’ blast after tariff salvo

President Donald Trump has unleashed his harshest attack yet on India, calling its economy “dead” and accusing it of aligning with hostile powers like Russia. In a post on Truth Social, Trump dismissed US-India trade ties as insignificant and mocked India’s high tariffs — just a day after calling Prime Minister Modi “a friend” and confirming ongoing trade talks.

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” Trump wrote. “We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world.”

The shift in tone is stark. Earlier this week, Trump had struck a more diplomatic note, saying India was willing to “cut tariffs very substantially” and leaving the outcome of trade talks open-ended with a “we’ll see what they do” remark. At the time, he had also described Modi as “a friend.”

That changed after Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods and threatened an unspecified penalty over India’s continued import of Russian oil — now nearing 2 million barrels per day. The White House has also sanctioned six Indian firms for engaging in Iranian oil trade, signalling growing U.S. impatience with India’s strategic alignments.

In the same post, Trump escalated his rhetoric against Russia, targeting former President Dmitry Medvedev as “the failed former President… who thinks he’s still President.” He added, “He’s entering very dangerous territory.”

Trump has repeatedly linked India’s role in BRICS to broader threats against US interests, calling the bloc—which includes Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa — “anti-United States” and “an attack on the dollar.”

With pressure mounting on both the trade and geopolitical fronts, Trump’s latest remarks suggest a pivot away from partnership and toward confrontation. What began as a tariff dispute is now morphing into a full-blown strategic rupture.