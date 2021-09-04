I-T dept refunds over Rs 67,401 cr to nearly 2.4 mn in FY22 so far

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced that it has issued refunds of more than Rs 67,401 crore to over 23.99 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2021, and August 30, 2021, the Income Tax (I-T) Department of India said on Saturday.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 67,401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 30th August, 2021," wrote the I-T department on Twitter.

It added that income tax refunds of Rs 16,373 crore have been issued in 22,61,918 cases, while the corporate tax refunds of Rs 51,029 crore have been issued in 1,37,327 cases.

On August 29, the I-T department had extended the last date for various compliances for the filing of ITR till September 30, 2021, from the previous deadline of August 31.

"Considering the difficulties being faced in issuing and amending Form no 3, which is a prerequisite for making payment by the declarant under Vivad se Vishwas Act, it has been decided to extend the last date of payment of the amount (without any additional amount) to 30th September 2021," the I-T department wrote on Twitter.

On September 1, the government had announced that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had confirmed the appointment of IRS officer Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra as the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

In May 2021, Mohapatra, a 1985-batch IRS officer, had been given the additional charge as CBDT chairman after the extended tenure of incumbent PC Mody had ended that month.

