‘If you walk two steps, govt will walk four steps,' says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to industry

Indian government will set up 100 5G labs in the country and 20 out of 100 labs will be incubators, said Minister of Communication, electronics, and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw urged the big corporate groups to come forward and adopt 1 or 2 institutions to impart technical expertise to students.

"We want your technical expertise, if you will take two steps, the government will take four steps," Vaishnaw added.

Minister added further and said that the government will leave no stone unturned in supporting companies diplomatically and will support in funding too. Minister was addressing the gathering of startups and corporate leaders at the 6th edition of Indian Mobile Congress in Delhi.

"We are not asking you to write big cheques, we are asking for your support, I must say government will help you in every possible manner. We will remove all barriers coming in your way,' he clarified.

He also clarified to the industry that industry people are free to approach me and my secretary's office at any time. " You can reach out to me and secretary at any time, we will try to resolve the issue at the soonest," he added.