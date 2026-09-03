‘Ill-educated, egregiously wrong…’: Neelkanth Mishra says ‘2.6% GDP growth’ claim is obviously incorrect

India 7.8% GDP growth: The claim that GDP actually grew at 2.6 per cent instead of 7.8 per cent is so “obviously wrong” that several rebuttals have already been made, said Executive Director at the World Bank, Neelkanth Mishra. He said he was shocked to see the “wrong claims”. Mishra’s remarks came after former finance secretary Subhash Garg said that the current prices GDP last year was ₹86 lakh crore, which was revised down to ₹80 lakh crore, and that had that not been done GDP growth would have been only 2.6 per cent.

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“I was shocked to see the ill-educated and egregiously wrong claims made by some that if the 'original' base of June-2025 quarter was used, growth in the June-2026 quarter would be much lower,” he said, adding that the new series that significantly improved the methodology was introduced in February. The downward revision in the base was known in March, he said. Mishra said the new series increased the credibility of estimates of real output.