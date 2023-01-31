IMF expects Indian economy to grow at 6.1% in 2023 vs 6.8% in 2022

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that it is expecting some setbacks for the Indian economy next fiscal and pegged the growth rate to 6.1 per cent in 2023, down from 6.8 per cent in 2022. The global financial institution, however, forecast that the growth rate of the Indian economy will go back to 6.8 per cent in 2024, according to its World Economic Outlook.

IMF Chief Economist and Research Department Director Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas attributed the decline in India’s growth rate during 2023 largely due to external headwinds.

Gourinchas was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI: “Our growth projections actually for India are unchanged from our October Outlook. We have 6.8 per cent growth for this current fiscal year, which runs until March, and then we’re expecting some slowdown to 6.1 per cent in [the] fiscal year 2023. And that is largely driven by external factors.”

The IMF World Economic Outlook further stated that global growth is projected to fall from around 3.4 per cent in 2022 to 2.9 per cent in 2023 and rise to 3.1 per cent in 2024. The growth in emerging and developing Asia is likely to rise to 5.3 per cent in 2023 and 5.2 per cent in 2024 after the slowdown to 4.3 per cent in 2022 due to China’s uncertain economic conditions.

(More details to be added; with agency inputs)