Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
economy
IMF trims India’s 2026 growth forecast to 6.4%, raises 2027 outlook to 6.7%

IMF trims India’s 2026 growth forecast to 6.4%, raises 2027 outlook to 6.7%

In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update, the IMF said India would remain among the world's fastest-growing major economies, supported by resilient private consumption and a strong services sector despite global headwinds.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026 6:30 PM IST
IMF trims India’s 2026 growth forecast to 6.4%, raises 2027 outlook to 6.7%The revised projections come as the global economy navigates the impact of heightened geopolitical tensions, volatile commodity prices and evolving trade dynamics.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has marginally lowered India's real GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 6.4%, down by 0.1 percentage point from its April projection, citing a more challenging global environment marked by geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainty. At the same time, the Fund upgraded India's 2027 growth forecast to 6.7%, signalling confidence in the country's medium-term economic prospects.

Advertisement

In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update, the IMF said India would remain among the world's fastest-growing major economies, supported by resilient private consumption and a strong services sector despite global headwinds.

The revised projections come as the global economy navigates the impact of heightened geopolitical tensions, volatile commodity prices and evolving trade dynamics. The IMF retained its global growth forecast at 3.0% for 2026 and 3.4% for 2027, noting that the adverse effects of conflict and policy uncertainty are being partly offset by stronger investment linked to artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

MUST READ: Iran ceasefire over! Trump calls Iranian leaders liars, cheat and sick people

The Fund's latest assessment suggests that while India's near-term growth outlook has softened marginally, its medium-term momentum remains intact. The upward revision for 2027 reflects expectations that domestic demand will remain robust even as global conditions gradually stabilise.

Advertisement

The IMF also noted that India continues to be among the best-performing large economies, with growth underpinned by domestic consumption and services activity. However, it cautioned that global risks, including geopolitical tensions, trade fragmentation and financial market volatility continue to cloud the outlook for emerging markets.

The IMF is scheduled to release its next comprehensive World Economic Outlook during the Annual Meetings later this year in Thailand, when it will provide an updated assessment of global and country-specific growth prospects.

MUST READ: Meet IMF's new Chief Economist Silvana Tenreyro, who takes charge amid global uncertainty

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Jul 8, 2026 6:30 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today