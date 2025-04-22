'Impact of relative tariffs, elasticities of our export...': RBI on effect of US tariff hikes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised concerns about the impact of recent tariff hikes by the United States on India's export landscape. These increased tariffs are perceived as a potential obstacle for Indian exports, which could, in turn, exert pressure on domestic demand and economic conditions. The RBI's latest assessment highlighted the need for vigilance and strategic responses to these external economic pressures.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The central bank's analysis suggested that the US's protectionist measures could lead to a reduction in demand for Indian goods in American markets. Such a development might adversely influence sectors that rely heavily on exports to the US, like textiles and engineering products. This situation underscored the necessity for India to explore new markets and diversify its export portfolio to reduce dependence on any single economy. The RBI's cautionary note pointed to the importance of maintaining export competitiveness amid these challenges.

"There are, however, several known unknowns - the impact of relative tariffs, the elasticities of our export and import demand; and the policy measures adopted by the Government including the proposed Foreign Trade Agreement with the USA, to name a few. These make the quantification of the adverse impact difficult," the RBI bulletin stated.

Advertisement

Domestically, the tariffs could result in overcapacity in specific industries, as products that would typically be exported might flood the local market. This oversupply could depress prices and reduce profitability for manufacturers. The RBI warned that these dynamics may complicate India's economic recovery, particularly as the nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of the global pandemic. It's essential for Indian industries to adjust strategically, focusing on innovation and cost efficiencies to maintain competitive advantage.

India's export growth has historically been a significant driver of its GDP, and the RBI's observations arrive at a time of global economic uncertainty. The central bank advocates for strengthening trade links with other countries to sustain export growth. Additionally, the RBI's analysis suggested that policy measures that enhance productivity and reduce production costs would be crucial in countering the effects of US-imposed tariffs.

Advertisement

In the context of international competition, countries like China and Vietnam present formidable challenges to India's position in the export market. China holds a substantial share in the US market, while Vietnam has been rapidly increasing its export capacity. The RBI's findings stress the importance of robust policy measures to ensure that Indian exports remain competitive globally, navigating through the complexities introduced by US trade policies.

"Going forward, India is poised to benefit from supply chain realignments, diversified FDI sources, and engagement with global investors seeking resilience and scale, given its already established trade linkages. Moreover, India’s consistent strength in services exports and remittance inflows continues to provide a vital buffer for the current account," the bulletin noted.