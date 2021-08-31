Improvement in health infra will lead to confidence in revival of economy: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said improvement in health infrastructure in the country will also lead to confidence in revival of economy, and called for timely conclusion of the Rs 50,000-crore Loan Guarantee Scheme for Covid-Affected Sectors.

Addressing healthcare industry and banks during a webinar titled 'Building Healthcare Infrastructure for New India', the finance minister said timely conclusion of the Loan Guarantee Scheme, aimed at shoring up healthcare infrastructure in non-metros, will help in dealing with possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the future.

"We need this (scheme) to be done within time. We need this to be done all over the country, especially in those parts where we have less medical infrastructure, and therefore what I would think is the Department of Financial Services together with the industry stakeholders and the banks...I think there needs to be a lot more information sharing in local areas," Sitharaman said.

The scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet in June, will be applicable to all eligible loans sanctioned up to March 31, 2022, or till an amount of Rs 50,000 crore is sanctioned, whichever is earlier. It will provide guarantee to scheduled commercial banks for loans given for projects related to healthcare infrastructure. Loans under the scheme are being made available at a lesser interest rate of 7.95 per cent.

The finance minister said that the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic brought out the need to focus and strengthen medical and healthcare infrastructure so that India can emerge stronger from any such healthcare crisis.

The finance minister said she would, through the Department of Financial Services, monitor the progress of the scheme on a weekly basis to make sure that it reaches to the ground at the earliest, because time cannot be lost out on.

On economic recovery, Sitharaman said the government is constantly discussing and engaging with stakeholders to ensure that the revival of the economy is adequately supported. Besides, vaccination is also being ramped up as it is the only sure shot protection against COVID-19.

Speaking at the occasion NITI Aayog member (health) V K Paul said there is significant shortage of health infrastructure in the country and there is a need to ramp this up.

Paul also said that there is a need to double the hospital bed to 2 per thousand from the current level of 1 per thousand.

Observing that growth of private sector health infrastructure has been slow if not stagnant, he said, the industry should take advantage of this opportunity and expand its capacity.

