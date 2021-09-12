scorecardresearch
Income Tax refunds: CBDT issues Rs 70,120 cr between April 1 and Sept 6

In a tweet, Income tax India said, the Income-tax refunds of Rs 16,753 crore have been issued in 24,70,612 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 53,367 crore have been issued in 1,38,801 cases

The Income Tax Department on Sunday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 70,120 crore till September 6 this year.

Of this personal income tax refunds of Rs 16,753 crore have been issued in over 24.70 lakh cases and corporate tax refund of Rs 53,367 crore have been issued in 1.38 lakh cases.

"CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) issues refunds of over Rs 70,120 crore to more than 26.09 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 6th September, 2021," the Income Tax Department tweeted.

