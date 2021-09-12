Income Tax refunds: CBDT issues Rs 70,120 cr between April 1 and Sept 6

The Income Tax Department on Sunday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 70,120 crore till September 6 this year.

Of this personal income tax refunds of Rs 16,753 crore have been issued in over 24.70 lakh cases and corporate tax refund of Rs 53,367 crore have been issued in 1.38 lakh cases.

