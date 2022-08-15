Independence Day 2022: Here's what PM Modi said about India's energy needs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rooted for energy independence and said India has to become self-sufficient in meeting its energy needs in his address to the nation on the 75th Independence Day. He further said that initiatives like solar energy, Mission Hydrogen and adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) need to be taken to “the next level for energy independence.”

The Prime Minister further added the government is pushing for mixing of ethanol from sugarcane and other agricultural commodities in a bid to reduce dependence on imports.

He said, “We were highly dependent on oil imports for our needs. We planned to blend 10 per cent ethanol with petrol. It appeared to be a difficult task to accomplish. However, we achieved the blending of ethanol with petrol ahead of schedule.”

Target of supplying petrol with 10 per cent ethanol (10 per cent ethanol, 90 per cent petrol) was achieved in June, much before the original schedule of November 2022. Due to this, the government announced the target of making petrol with 20 per cent ethanol to 2025.

Increased blending of ethanol is likely to expand the use of renewable energy in India, world’s third largest oil importer and consumer. India is also the fifth largest ethanol producer after the US, Brazil, EU and China.

Ahead of his address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi unfurled the national flag and around 250 eminent personalities arrived at the Red Fort.

(With agency inputs)

