India becomes key diesel supplier to Europe via Bab-el-Mandeb

About 2,00,000 barrels per day of diesel, or gasoil, moved through the key shipping route to Europe last month. That was close to year-earlier levels after flows through the route nearly stalled in March and April.

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India Fills The Gap

The growing role of India comes as its refiners have spare capacity. India is the world's fourth-largest refiner, with installed capacity of 258.1 million tonnes per annum. That is higher than domestic fuel demand.

In 2025-26, India exported 61.5 million tonnes of petroleum products, making it one of the world's largest exporters of refined products. These fuels are now finding markets in Europe and Russia.

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Russian Supply Remains Depressed

Russian diesel exports, once a major source of European supply, have fallen sharply.

Russia's seaborne diesel and gasoil exports averaged only about 1,50,000 barrels per day in the first 25 days of August. That was about 6,10,000 barrels per day lower than a year earlier and 81 per cent below the five-year seasonal average, Vortexa said.

Russia's diesel export ban was due to be lifted or partly relaxed from September 1. But Vortexa said this may not lead to a quick recovery.

Ukrainian drone strikes have continued to disrupt Russian refineries and export infrastructure. There were 32 attacks on refineries in July and August.

An attack on the 2,60,000-barrel-per-day Perm refinery left only about 28 per cent of its crude distillation capacity operational, according to data cited by Vortexa.

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The disruption has also hit export terminals. The Black Sea accounted for about 44 per cent, or 3,80,000 barrels per day, of Russia's diesel and gasoil exports last year. Port and refinery disruptions have since reduced available volumes.

No diesel cargoes have been exported from Tuapse since a May strike, Vortexa said. The port handled about 90,000 barrels per day in 2025, or roughly 10 per cent of Russia's total diesel exports.

Russia is also turning to imports to make up for refining disruptions. Its seaborne gasoline imports rose to a record roughly 1,25,000 barrels per day in August, equivalent to about 4,70,000 tonnes for the month.

About 55 per cent of those imports arrived on sanctioned tonnage. India, Turkey and Morocco were among the suppliers.

