India bets big on the Orange Economy: Know why PM Modi is calling it the next big leap

At the inaugural WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a forceful pitch for the Orange Economy—a creative revolution that India is uniquely poised to lead. “India’s creative economy can increase its contribution to GDP in the coming years,” he said, calling it the next big engine of sustainable, inclusive growth.

Also known as the creative economy, the Orange Economy includes all industries rooted in creativity, culture, and intellectual property. It spans arts, music, films, fashion, design, advertising, digital content, gaming, animation, architecture, publishing, and cultural tourism. Popularised by Colombian economists Felipe Buitrago and Iván Duque, the term “orange” symbolises creativity and cultural identity.

Speaking on May 1—a day that also marks the 112th anniversary of India’s first film, Raja Harishchandra—PM Modi said Indian cinema has helped carry India's stories to every corner of the world. Today, the screen may be shrinking, he said, referencing OTT platforms and mobile viewing, “but growth is infinite.”

India’s OTT industry alone has grown 10X in recent years. Modi highlighted how the country is fast emerging as a global hub for film production, digital content, gaming, and fashion, pointing to the $430 billion global animation market expected to double in the next decade. “This is an opportunity for our animation and graphic design industries,” he said.

India's creative economy already contributes $30 billion to GDP, employing 8% of the workforce. Creative exports exceed $11 billion annually, and sectors like YouTube and digital design are enabling small-town creators to reach global audiences.

The government has announced a $1 billion creative economy fund, and is setting up an Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) in Mumbai to skill the next generation. From AR/VR-powered storytelling to blockchain-protected art, the Orange Economy is blending tradition with tech to unlock new value.

Challenges like weak IP enforcement, limited rural digital access, and lack of formal financing persist. But the momentum is here. As PM Modi put it, “India’s Orange Economy isn’t just culture—it’s capital.