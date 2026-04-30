India gears up for connected cars, TRAI starts V2X consultation

India has taken a key step towards enabling connected and smarter mobility, with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) releasing a consultation paper on the regulatory framework for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication.

V2X technology allows vehicles to communicate in real time with other vehicles, traffic signals, and even pedestrians using wireless networks. The objective is to improve road safety, reduce congestion and, over time, support the development of autonomous driving systems.

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The move comes amid persistent concerns over road safety in India, where human error remains a leading cause of accidents. Policymakers believe that connected vehicle systems, which enable real-time alerts and data sharing, can help mitigate these risks and improve traffic management.

A central element of the proposed framework is the government’s preference for a cellular-based V2X system, which relies on existing 4G and 5G networks. This effectively positions telecom operators as key enablers of the future mobility ecosystem.

The consultation paper also outlines the proposed use of spectrum the airwaves required for wireless communication. Around 30 MHz in the 5.9 GHz band has been identified for initial deployment, with additional capacity reserved for future needs.

To facilitate faster adoption, the framework proposes a differentiated regulatory approach. Vehicle-integrated communication devices may be allowed to operate without individual licences, while roadside infrastructure such as communication units installed along highways would require authorisation to ensure coordinated deployment and minimise interference.

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The proposed framework is expected to have wide-ranging implications across sectors. Telecom companies could unlock new revenue streams as vehicles become connected devices, while automobile manufacturers may leverage the technology to offer advanced safety and smart features. Infrastructure players are also likely to benefit from investments in digital road networks.

Globally, markets such as the US and China are already advancing the deployment of similar technologies. India’s push signals a broader shift towards integrating transport systems with digital connectivity.