scorecardresearch
Clear all

Stock Analysis

View More

LATEST NEWS

View More
News
LATEST
Economy
India has shown the world democracy can deliver, says PM Modi

Feedback

India has shown the world democracy can deliver, says PM Modi

Citizens now have confidence that government cares for them, we have lent human touch to governance, says PM Modi at India Today Conclave 2023

Leading economists, analysts, thinkers of world are saying in one voice that it is India's moment, says PM Modi Leading economists, analysts, thinkers of world are saying in one voice that it is India's moment, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivering the keynote address at India Today Conclave 2023, said India has shown the world democracy can deliver.

Success of our democracy and its institutions is hurting some people and that is why they are attacking them, he said on Saturday.

There is a competition now among countries to return stolen artefacts to India, and this is a reflection of the 'India Moment', said Modi.

"Nations today are returning artefacts stolen from here. That's the India moment," PM Modi said.

"Magnificent developments in infrastructure, economy, and digital sectors made in the last 75 days proudly show that it is India’s moment," he said.

PM Modi, at the beginning of his address, said it was good to see that the Conclave's theme was 'The India Moment', and credited India Today Group for choosing the theme. Leading economists, analysts, thinkers of world saying in one voice that it is India's moment, said Modi. 

PM Modi said scams used to make headlines earlier, now 'corrupt' joining hands over action against them are making news.

ALSO READ: 'India moving forward despite massive challenges,' says PM Modi

Citizens now have confidence that government cares for them, we have lent human touch to governance, added PM Modi.

All govts worked according to their abilities, we wanted new results and worked on a different speed and scale, he said speaking about his government's achievements. Direct transfer of Rs 2.5 lakh crore to bank accounts has benefited small farmers a lot, he said.

Published on: Mar 18, 2023, 9:17 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Mar 18, 2023, 9:12 PM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS